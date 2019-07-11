Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid celebrity list, boyband BTS at No. 43

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Singer Taylor Swift should feel happy now, after she lashed out recently over not being able to own the masters of her previous recordings.

On Wednesday (July 10), she was named the world's highest-paid entertainer in the annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list.

Swift, hot off her 2018 Reputation tour and album, earned an estimated US$185 million (S$251 million).

The pop star also topped the list in 2016 after her best-selling 1989 tour and album.

Kylie Jenner came in second after bringing in an estimated US$170 million, thanks to her booming online lip kits and cosmetics company.

Kanye West returned to the list after a four-year absence. Forbes estimated his pre-tax earnings at US$150 million, driven mostly by his popular Yeezy sneaker line, putting him in third place.

The list also saw football stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar among the top 10, along with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and 1970s rockers The Eagles, who embarked on a new tour in 2018.

Korean boyband BTS were at No. 43 with US$57 million.

Forbes compiled its 2019 list by estimating pre-tax earnings from June 2018 to June 2019, before deducting fees for managers, based on data from Nielsen, touring trade publication Pollstar, movie database IMDB and interviews with industry experts and many of the celebrities themselves.

The magazine said the world's 100 highest-paid celebrities pulled in US$6.3 billion pre-tax over the past 12 months.