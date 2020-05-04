Taylor Swift springs surprise on nurse

Taylor Swift isn't letting the coronavirus pandemic stop her from expressing appreciation to her fans, especially those working on the frontline.

The 30-year-old singer recently sent a fan, nurse Ms Whitney Hilton, a handwritten thank-you note, and a bundle of Lover (2019) merchandise, including T-shirts, a sleep mask, and a mug.

The gift came as both a birthday and homecoming present for Ms Hilton, 30, a registered nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, who had been deployed to New York's Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center, the pandemic's epicentre.

A blog post she wrote describing her experience of travelling to New York and the work she did was published by healthcare company, Intermountain Healthcare, and received a lot of attention.

In the letter, Swift wrote: "I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful to you. I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously,"

She continued: "Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor".

Ms Hilton was ecstatic at the star's thoughtful gesture, tweeting on Monday (May 4), "I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT", adding that it was "quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE".

This is not the first time Swift has helped out a fan during the pandemic; she has also given gifts of US$3,000 (S$4250) to Swifties struggling financially during this period.