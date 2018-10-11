Taylor Swift sets American Music Awards record

LOS ANGELES •Taylor Swift, straight off a controversial dive into American politics, was the big winner at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, as she won a record fourth Artist of the Year trophy at the fan-voted award show.

The 28-year-old pop singer beat rappers Drake and Post Malone, as well as Britain's Ed Sheeran and rock band Imagine Dragons for the top prize.

She also picked up three other awards, for best female pop artist, best tour and best pop album for Reputation, the biggest seller of last year.

The Fearless singer on Sunday endorsed two Democratic candidates in her home state of Tennessee.

Meanwhile, New York rapper Cardi B brought down the house on Tuesday with an exuberant performance of dance hit I Like It with J. Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Cardi B was named favourite hip-hop/rap artist, but she lost the best new artist category to Cuban-born Camila Cabello.

Other winners included Post Malone (male pop/rock artist), Khalid (male soul/R&B artist) and country star Carrie Underwood, who accepted her 13th American Music Award.

Boyband BTS became the first South Korean group to win an American Music Award, taking the trophy for Favourite Social Artist.

Gladys Knight led a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died of cancer in August at age 76. Other performers included Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Some of music's top stars, including Drake, Sheeran, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Kanye West, were absent on Tuesday.

West was snubbed in the nominations while Beyonce, Rihanna and Grande had just one nomination each.

REUTERS