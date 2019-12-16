Taylor Swift set to headline Glastonbury's 50th anniversary show

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Taylor Swift will headline Glastonbury's 50th anniversary show next June.

The pop star, who turned 30 last week, tweeted the news to her 85 million Twitter followers on Sunday (Dec 15).

Said the festival's founder and organiser Michael Eavis: "She's one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing.

"We're so delighted."

Swift, who has recently been slamming the private equity industry over its role in the sale of her early catalogue, will top the bill on Sunday, June 28, the final day of the five-day annual music and arts event.

Headlining the event on Saturday, June 27, is Paul McCartney.

The festival in the English countryside was first held in 1970.

Headliners in the 1970s included David Bowie, Ginger Baker and Van Morrison.

U2, Coldplay and Beyonce topped the bill in 2011.

This year's event featured the Cure, the Killers and Lauryn Hill.