Taylor Swift plans to re-record her songs after tussle over catalogue control

NEW YORK (AP) - Taylor Swift aims to re-record her songs after her catalogue was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun.

CBS Sunday Morning previewed some of its interview with Swift on Wednesday (Aug 21). The reporter asks Swift if she would consider re-recording her songs in order to own the new versions, and she said: "Oh yeah."

In late June, Mr Braun's Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group, which was led by Mr Scott Borchetta and home to Swift's first six albums, including Grammy winners for album of the year, 2008's Fearless and 2014's 1989.

Swift said last November that she signed with Universal Music Group instead of staying at Big Machine because she knew that re-signing would result only in her not owning her future work.

Mr Braun manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.