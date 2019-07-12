Taylor Swift named world's highest-paid entertainer

LOS ANGELES• Singer Taylor Swift should feel happy now, after she lashed out recently over not being able to own the masters of her previous recordings.

On Wednesday, she was named the world's highest-paid entertainer in the annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list.

Swift, hot off her 2018 Reputation tour and album, earned an estimated US$185 million (S$251 million). The pop star also topped the list in 2016 after her best-selling 1989 tour and album.

Kylie Jenner came in second after bringing in an estimated US$170 million, thanks to her booming online lip kits and cosmetics company.

Kanye West returned to the list after a four-year absence. Forbes estimated his pre-tax earnings at US$150 million, driven mostly by his popular Yeezy sneaker line, putting him in third place.

The list also saw football stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar among the top 10, along with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and 1970s rockers The Eagles, who embarked on a new tour last year.

REUTERS