Taylor Swift, Katy Perry put an end to bad blood

LOS ANGELES • The cold war between singers Katy Perry and Taylor Swift is set to end after Perry sent a real olive branch to the pop superstar on Tuesday.

An olive branch is a traditional symbol of peace.

Swift, 28, posted a video of the ceasefire offering, which included a letter from Perry, on her Instagram account with the caption, "Thank You Katy", and a double heart emoji.

The fight, which started as a dispute over back-up dancers, has dominated the personal and professional lives of the two singers for more than four years and played out in their songs. Swift's 2014 single Bad Blood was believed to be directed at Perry. Perry, 33, described her 2017 single, Swish Swish, as "a great anthem for people to use whenever somebody's trying to hold you down or bully you".

An attempt by Perry a year ago to bury the hatchet, when she apologised for past actions and called Swift a "fantastic singer", was met with silence from the latter.

On Tuesday, however, Swift said on Instagram: "I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me."

The branch, along with a letter beginning "Hey Old Friend, I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us", arrived on the first day of her worldwide Reputation tour in Glendale, Arizona.

