Taylor Swift is world's best-selling music artist

LOS ANGELES • Pop superstar Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's best-selling music artists last year, thanks to the success of her album Lover.

She beat popular acts including South Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday.

It was the second time the 30-year-old singer-songwriter had led recorded music sales globally.

The first was in 2014 when she released her fifth studio album, 1989.

Lover was Swift's seventh studio album and included hits such as the title track, a ballad and the upbeat single Me!.

Just behind Swift in last year's rankings was British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, followed by rapper Post Malone and teen singer Billie Eilish, who swept the top Grammy Awards in January.

Queen, the rock band formed in London in 1970, landed in fifth place. The group's music enjoyed a resurgence after the release of the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, in 2018.

BTS finished in seventh place.

REUTERS