Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande lead MTV Video Music Awards nominations, K-pop fans upset

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande dominated nominations on Tuesday (July 23) for the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) with 10 apiece, but some K-pop fans cried foul when bestselling Korean bands were placed in a separate category.

Grande's break-up anthem thank u, next and Swift's You Need To Calm Down, in which she criticises social media trolls, will contend for the top prizes of song of the year, best pop and video of the year.

Grande also got a nod for artist of the year along with rapper Cardi B, 17-year-old newcomer Billie Eilish, Halsey, Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes.

Boyband BTS, which has led a K-pop music wave in the United States and scored three No.1 albums on the Billboard chart in the past year, got just four nods, including three in the newly created K-pop category.

"BTS outsold every single artist in the artist of the year category but the VMAs didn't want to see that so they made a whole new category just to not acknowledge the power and influence BTS has had over the whole industry," tweeted a fan called Chioma.

"I am getting so sick of the westerners not giving BTS the due respect. They ignore statistics, facts, achievements, charts and the people as well," a user called Shivani Shintre posted on Twitter.

Fans vote on the winners of the VMA awards, which will be announced at a show in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug 26.

Other nominees in the K-pop field include girl band Blackpink, Monsta X, NCT 127, EXO and Tomorrow X Together.