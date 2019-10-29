Taylor Swift, Andrew Lloyd Webber write new Cats song for musical film

LONDON • American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber have written a new song for the film adaptation of hit musical Cats.

Beautiful Ghosts will be sung over the end credits by Swift, who stars as Bombalurina in her first film role.

Cats, which hits cinemas in December, is based on Lloyd Webber's hugely popular stage musical. It stars Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and Rebel Wilson.

Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward plays Victoria, a role that has been further developed in the film, where the actors' faces are seen and their bodies are covered in computer-generated fur.

"When I first read the screenplay, the first thing I said was, 'We have to have a song for Victoria'," Lloyd Webber said in a statement.

Swift says in a behind-the-scenes video: "There was an ambition and an aspiration to have an original song in the movie."

The singer, known for her love of cats, said cast members did extensive movement workshops to embody their feline characters.

Cats, based on poems by T.S. Eliot, opened in London in 1981, turning into one of the longest-running shows in the West End and Broadway.

REUTERS