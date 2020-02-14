Tavia Yeung, Sophie Turner are pregnant

HONG KONG • Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung, who has been married to actor Him Law for four years, has announced on social media that she is pregnant with their first child.

Yeung, 40, posted a photo of her and Law, 35, in dark glasses on Instagram yesterday, with both of them using their fingers to form heart shapes near their tummies.

Yeung, who married Law in 2016 after they dated while acting in the medical drama The Hippocratic Crush (2012), wrote: "Our fate began from a TV serial. From colleagues to friends, from friends to lovers, and from lovers to spouses. And from now, we will have a new identity... there will be a little light bulb between us.

"Baby, may you always light up our lives in the future, and may we be happy in the future."

Yeung, who is known for acting in TVB dramas such as Beyond The Realm Of Conscience (2009) and The Mysteries Of Love (2010), added that Law's first reaction was incredulity. He asked her whether she had double-checked with the doctor.

Law, who is known for playing the blue monk Sha Wujing in The Monkey King movie trilogy (2014 to 2018), also shared a similar post on his Instagram.

The couple's social media posts confirmed Hong Kong media reports on Wednesday which said that Yeung is six months pregnant, with her due date in May.

Meanwhile, entertainment news website Just Jared said on Wednesday that British actress Sophie Turner and singer-songwriter Joe Jonas are also welcoming their first child, quoting several sources.

The 23-year-old actress, who is most famous for her role as Sansa Stark in the TV series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019), married Jonas, 30, who is part of the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers, in May last year. The couple have so far not commented on the report.