Tarantino: No spoilers, please

CANNES (France) • Quentin Tarantino has pleaded with film critics not to reveal the plot of his new movie on the eve of its premiere at the Cannes film festival.

The director begged critics and journalists who watched Once Upon A Time In Hollywood yesterday evening not to let slip details that might spoil the film for his fans.

"I love cinema. You love cinema. It's the journey of discovering a story for the first time," Tarantino wrote in a letter that was posted on the movie's social media pages.

"I'm thrilled to be here in Cannes to share Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked so hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way," he wrote.

The movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a television actor and Brad Pitt as his stunt double, is billed as a voyage through Los Angeles of 1969, when the city was chilled to its core by the murder of pregnant star Sharon Tate by the Manson family cult. Tate is played by Margot Robbie.

The film will not be released in the United States until July.

Tarantino's call comes a month after the Russo brothers, who directed the Marvel blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame, made a similar plea after leaked footage of the film appeared on social media just before its release.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is one of 21 films competing for Cannes' top Palme d'Or prize, which Tarantino won 25 years ago with Pulp Fiction (1994).

He reportedly slaved for four straight months in the editing room to get his odyssey through Tinseltown's darkest year in as a late entry for Cannes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE