Tarantino ponders 'last' movie

BERLIN • American director Quentin Tarantino still has not made up his mind on his 10th and potentially last film, with the possibilities ranging from Star Trek to a third instalment of Kill Bill.

Speaking in Berlin to promote his new film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Tarantino said: "I'm not sure what the 10th one is gonna be now. Could be Star Trek. It's a pretty good script."

But his plan has remained to direct 10 films.

Tarantino, 56, said he had been in talks with actress Uma Thurman over the Kill Bill option. "I'd always had an idea of Kill Bill 3," he said, adding she was "very interested".

Tarantino arrived in the German capital with actors Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie to promote his latest movie, which turns on events in Los Angeles in 1969.

The film is his ninth since Reservoir Dogs (1992) - taking the two parts of Kill Bill (2003 and 2004) as one movie.

The self-imposed 10-movie limit refers to a comment he made in August last year at the Jerusalem Cinematheque after a screening of Pulp Fiction (1994).

"I'm planning on stopping at 10," Tarantino said at the time.

