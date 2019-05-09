Tanya Chua, Cyndi Wang to sing at awards showcase

Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua will take the stage at the Singapore edition of this year's Global Chinese Golden Chart (GCGC) Awards showcase on May 28, organised by UFM100.3, which is part of SPH Radio.

Singaporean singer-songwriter Boon Hui Lu, Singapore band Neko Highway and Malaysian singer Lim Wen Suen will also attend the event at Capitol Theatre, together with local veteran musicians Eric Ng, Kenn C, Li Si Song, Xiao Han and Billy Koh.

Taiwanese singers Cyndi Wang, Bii, Ann Bai and Hsiao Ping-chih, as well as singer Don Chu from China, will also be part of the event.

Founded in 2009, the chart aims to promote Chinese music and acknowledge the achievements of musicians.

It is organised by the GCGC alliance, which comprises 11 Chinese-language radio stations around the world, such as Taiwan's Hit FM, Malaysia's My and Singapore's UFM100.3.

Its most recent member, Web radio station Qingting.FM, from China, joined the alliance last year.

This year's awards showcase also had a China edition, which took place on Monday at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing.

It was attended by Chua, Hong Kong star Karen Mok, Chinese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom, as well as rising stars Kelly Yu, Lu Hu and Feng Timo from China.

At the show, Wang won three awards - Most Popular Male Singer, Favourite Concert and Best Charity Song.

