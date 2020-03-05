Tales of families real and makeshift

How does one describe K-drama Itaewon Class?

Adapted by scriptwriter Jo Kwang-jin from his webtoon of the same name, it is a tale of vengeance in which a young man with little to his name pits himself against a rich and powerful family in the food business. But it is so much more than that.

The first four episodes are essentially an extended setting of the scene.

As a high school transfer student, Park Saeroyi (Park Seo-joon) intervenes when he sees a classmate being bullied by Jang Geun-won (Ahn Bo-hyun) - who turns out to be the son of Saeroyi's father's boss, Jang Dae-hee (Yoo Jae-myung).

Also in the class is Oh Soo-ah (Nara from girl group Hello Venus), who lives in an orphanage and for whom Saeroyi falls.

Both Saeroyi and his father pay a price for him standing up for what he believes is right. Later, in a tragic turn of events, Saeroyi is further beaten down by life.

A decade later, he opens a pub in Itaewon.

And this is where the show gets interesting.

For he eventually gathers around him a makeshift family of sorts: Hyun-yi (Lee Joo-young), the terrible cook with a secret; Seung-kwon (Ryu Kyung-soo), the bad-tempered server with a scar down his face; Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi), the social media-savvy 20-year-old with a crush on Saeroyi; Kim To-ni (Chris Lyon), an African with a Korean father who speaks fluent Korean; and Jang Geun-soo (Kim Dong-hee) - the illegitimate son of Saeroyi's nemesis, Dae-hee.

These are not just throwaway one-note supporting characters. There are stories behind each of them and their relationship with Saeroyi, all effectively fleshed out by director Kim Seong-yoon (Love In The Moonlight, 2016).

Park, who has starred in action cop flick Midnight Runners (2017) and the popular romantic comedy What's Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018), shows a different side here. Sporting a severe crew cut, he is riveting as an uncompromising man. Saeroyi can be taciturn at times, but Park's eyes and body language speak volumes.



Itaewon Class stars (from left) Ryu Kyung-soo, Lee Joo-young and Park Seo-joon as members of a makeshift family. PHOTO: NETFLIX





In Fruits Basket, high school girl and orphan Tohru Honda (third from left) ends up living with three members of a cursed clan. PHOTO: FRUITSBASKETOFFICIAL/FACEBOOK



VIEW IT/ ITAEWON CLASS

Netflix 4 stars FRUITS BASKET Netflix 3.5 stars

Even as the quest for vengeance comes to the fore, the show is never dominated by it. Instead, it finds the time and space to explore what it means to have principles, how one should treat other people and how one should live.

This is one of those rare dramas which gets better and more compelling as it goes along.

The anime Fruits Basket turns out to have hidden depths as well.

The kooky premise is familiar: When a member of the cursed Soma family is hugged by a member of the opposite sex, he or she transforms into an animal.

In the hilarious Ranma ½ Nettohen (1989 to 1992), the titular boy character Ranma turns into a girl when he gets splashed by cold water; his father turns into a panda bear.

While Ranma ½ goes all out for laughs, Fruits Basket turns up the kawaii factor with big-eyed characters and adorable critters.

Tohru Honda is a sweet and gentle high school girl who ends up living with three members of the Soma clan: laid-back Shigure, a writer who turns into a dog; and her classmates, popular Yuki, who transforms into a rat, and prickly Kyo, a cat.

But undergirding all that cuteness is pain and darkness.

Tohru is an orphan who lost her beloved mother in a car accident; while the shadowy, scary head of the Somas, Akito, is perfectly capable of inflicting violence even on children.

In its contemplation of the fates of the cursed Somas, Fruits Basket is about the search for acceptance for those who are born different - and that kindness and goodness might be the most powerful forces of all.

This is the second television adaptation of the best-selling manga series of the same name (1998 to 2006), with a second season due to be released this year.