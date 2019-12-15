Taking the wheel

Fans are happy about a rare "White Christmas" playing out this month on television screens in wintry America.

They are gushing about Vanna White, who for 37 years went about her business placing or tapping letters on a board in iconic game show Wheel Of Fortune without fuss.

But White - who is reportedly paid US$4 million (S$5.4 million) a year - was asked to host the show for three weeks when host Pat Sajak, 73, was hospitalised with a blocked intestine.

"Panic set in at that moment, but I made a quick decision and realised the show must go on," White, 62, told Vulture magazine.

"I felt like I had to do it and I did. I did have a choice, but I didn't. I had no practice whatsoever," she added.

Her transition from back-up to front line after 37 years may be one of the most heart-warming stories in this season of joy and sharing.

Here are five facts about White, who made her debut as host on last Monday's show.

1. SHE WAS A CONTESTANT IN ANOTHER GAME SHOW

White, who started out as a model, wanted to leave her mark in multiple arenas, bagging a small role in 1981 sci-fi movie Looker, which starred Albert Finney.

Her agent also got her to appear as a contestant in well-known game show The Price Is Right in 1980.

That experience proved useful when she auditioned for a Wheel Of Fortune role in 1982, eventually getting the nod over 199 other candidates.

2. SHE HAS BEEN FEATURED IN PLAYBOY MAGAZINE

White, like many other aspiring models, said yes in 1982 to an assignment where she had to pose suggestively in revealing clothes.

That was before she got the Wheel Of Fortune job.

Those pictures came back to haunt her in 1987 when they popped up in Playboy after the magazine bought the photos.

White sued the magazine for US$5.2 million for tarnishing her image, but later dropped the case.

3. SHE TOOK ON SAMSUNG OVER IMAGE INFRINGEMENT

In 1993, the South Korean electronics giant came out with a print advertisement that highlighted a robotic letter-turner.

White was not impressed and did not think imitation was flattery. Her lawyers argued that the company had breached her intellectual property rights and the judge agreed.

4. SHE HAS A HOLLYWOOD STAR

White may not have said much in her supporting role in Wheel Of Fortune, but her enduring presence on the show has spoken volumes.

In 2006, she earned her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I remember my parents telling me at the age of 10: You can do anything you want. Dad, we did it," she said at the ceremony, which was also attended by Sajak.

5. SHE IS IN THE GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Her role in Wheel Of Fortune includes clapping when contestants make the right choices. Those hand-warming chores add up over the years.

In 2013, the Guinness World Records honoured her as the Most Frequent Clapper, with a plaque given to her on the show itself.

If you are thinking of breaking her record, this is what you have to beat.

As of Jan 31, 2013, Guinness estimated that White had put her hands together at least 3,480,864 times over the show's 30 seasons at that point. Hands up if you still want to go for the challenge.