Take up Nigeria citizenship? Ghana fans ask rapper Cardi B to consider their country

Nigerian fans of American rapper Cardi B are in raptures after she voiced her intention to get citizenship in that African country.

But her supporters in Ghana, sited close to Nigeria, have gone online to ask her to reconsider her decision and opt for citizenship in their country instead.

Cardi B, 27, who visited both countries last month in her mini-African tour, tweeted on Friday (Jan 3) about her disgust over United States President Donald Trump's decision to authorise the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

"Its sad this man is putting Americans to live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date. I'm filing for my Nigerian citizenship," the singer wrote.

According to the Associated Press, her Ghana fans pointed out that her Nigeria plan is not a smart move, saying she would have to put up with traffic jams and power cuts in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation.

"Hope you have a generator to power your house because they don't have light, but we do," one user tweeted, adding an emoticon of a Ghana flag.

Some Ghana netizens also raised safety concerns, noting that the Nigeria-based Islamic extremist group Boko Haram has a frightening track record of abducting people.

For now, Cardi B does not seem deterred, posting to ask her fans whether her Nigerian name should be Chioma B or Cadijat.

And her relocation plans have stirred pride among the authorities.

"Our doors are open, sister," wrote Ms Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission and a former member of the Nigeria Federal House of Representatives.