Taiwanese YouTuber shot three times

A Taiwanese YouTuber was shot three times in the early hours of Friday at around 2am.

According to Taiwanese news reports, Chen Chih-han took bullets in his arm and leg, but is in stable condition after successful surgery.

Chen - often referred to as Guan Zhang (Chinese for director) as he is the owner of a chain of mixed martial arts gyms named Genghis Khan Fitness Club in Taiwan - even went live on Facebook at the scene after the shooting, which took place outside one of his gyms.

In the video taken by his companions, he is seen lying on the ground waiting for medical assistance, at times screaming in pain. There was blood on the ground.

At one point, the 41-year-old spoke directly into the camera: "If I die from this, I hope everyone can carry on my spirit. Take care of my wife and kids."

He has a son and a daughter.

The video, which has garnered about 1.7 million views, ended when medics arrived to take Chen to the hospital.

The suspected perpetrator, a 23-year-old man with the surname Liu, has turned himself in.

It is said that Liu is an obsessed fan of Chen and has allegedly sexually harassed Chen. When Chen complained about the incident online, Liu was reportedly doxxed by other fans of Chen, which enraged him.

Chen, a former athlete, is known for his angry, often expletive-filled rants about politics in Taiwan.

He has 986,000 YouTube subscribers and some 1.3 million Facebook followers.