Taiwanese TV host Pai Ping-ping files police report against netizen who made nasty comments against her

Taiwanese TV host Pai Ping-ping, whose daughter was killed in a kidnap-murder case 23 years ago, filed a police report on Sunday (April 12) against a netizen who left nasty comments after she had put up a video online in memory of her daughter.

The netizen, a woman known only as Lei, had allegedly threatened Pai with death.

Lei , who claimed to have mental illness, turned herself in at a police station with her family on Monday and apologised to Pai.

But Pai, 64, said she did not accept the apology and felt that Lei should be dealt with by the law. She added that she would not drop legal action against Lei.

"Her words are so vicious...saying I should die in the water...I still can't forget the day when Hsiao-yen was found in the water," Pai said at a press conference on Monday.

Pai shared a video of her daughter on Facebook on Sunday, two days before her death anniversary on Tuesday.

In a case that sent shocked Taiwan, Pai's daughter Pai Hsiao-yen, 17, was killed on April 14, 1997, after she was kidnapped while leaving home for school. Her body was later found in a drain. Hsiao-yen's father is the late Japanese comic book artist Ikki Kajiwara.

Two of the kidnappers killed themselves after they were ambushed by the police, while the third man, Chen Chin-hsing, took a South African military attache's family hostage before surrendering. He was executed later.

Pai later set up a cultural and education foundation named after her daughter. She has said previously that she tried to conceive a baby via in-vitro fertilisation after her daughter's death, but the various attempts were unsuccessful.