Taiwanese supermodel weds Japanese boyband member

Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling disclosed in a surprise announcement that she has tied the knot with Akira, a member of Japanese boyband Exile.

Lin, 44, posted a photo of herself with Akira, 37, on Chinese microblogging site Weibo last night, with a long note.

She wrote in Chinese: "I have always believed that if I believe in love, love will one day reward me. After many falls, twists and turns, we met at a different time - a right time, which showed us the face of love."

She ended the note saying: "I'm married! I hope that everyone of you who believes in love will find a happiness that belongs to you."

Her post jumped to the top of Weibo's real-time trending charts and garnered more than 700,000 likes and over 100,000 retweets in less than 40 minutes.

Akira, whose real name is Ryohei Kurosawa, has been a performer and dancer with Exile since 2006. Akira also posted on Weibo and on his official Instagram account.

He said he and Lin met eight years ago during the staging of the play Red Cliff in Japanese. In the play, Lin reprised her role as Xiaoqiao in the famous 2008 Chinese movie, starring opposite Akira, who played her husband, the strategist Zhou Yu.

Akira said they remained friends after the stage production and began dating at the end of last year.

In an English Instagram caption that followed a lengthy Japanese one, he said: "With a smile, she always accepts me for who I am, and I constantly feel nothing but appreciation for her kindness. It pushes me to be better and I truly want to make her happy."

On Weibo, he shared Lin's post and added in Chinese: "I will make you happy for the rest of your life."

The duo kept their dating out of the public eye, but yesterday, many celebrities were swift in posting congratulatory messages to Lin. They include home-grown singer JJ Lin as well as actresses Ruby Lin, Shu Qi and Charlene Choi.

Taiwanese talk show host Kevin Tsai, a close personal friend of Lin, posted on his Facebook page a photo of the model-actress laughing and wrote: "We said we were going to be braver this year. You did it! Knowing where happiness lies and moving towards it - that's bravery.

"I'm happy for you, my dear Chi-ling."