Taiwanese singers Lala Hsu, A-lin and Rachel Liang to perform in Singapore in August

SINGAPORE - Three popular Taiwanese singers - Lala Hsu, A-lin and Rachel Liang - are coming for a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 10.

The concept for the upcoming show derives from the Chinese reality programme, I Am A Singer, which all three vocalists have appeared on.

Apart from their own hits, the singers will also perform covers sung on the show.

Hsu and Liang have not performed in Singapore for some time, but A-lin just held a solo concert stage at the Indoor Stadium justtwo weeks ago (on May 4), where the powerhouse vocalist regaled the audience with hits such as Forget Love, A Kind Of Sorrow and Give Me A Reason To Forget.

We Are Singers

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Aug 10, 8pm

Admission: $108 to $218 from from Sports Hub Tix (www.sportshubtix.sg or call3158-7888). General sales start on May 17 at 10am.