Taiwanese singers Chao Chuan and Julia Peng to hold joint concert here

Taiwanese singers Chao Chuan, 57, and Julia Peng, 47, will be holding a joint concert in Singapore on Oct 5.

The concert, titled We Are Singers 2, will be held at the Resorts World Convention Centre on Sentosa. Tickets range from $28 to $188 and will go on sale today at 9am via Sistic ticketing channels.

The concert title is derived from the Chinese reality programme I Am A Singer, which both stars appeared on.

The show lines up established singers who perform to an audience. Audience members then vote for their favourite singer and the one with the least number of votes is eliminated.

Chao, best known for hits such as the ballad I Am Ugly But Tender (1988), won the Golden Melody Award for Best Mandarin Male Singer in 1991 for the album, I'm Just A Little Bird (1990).

He last held a concert in Singapore in 2017.

BOOK IT /WE ARE SINGERS 2

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway WHEN: Oct 5, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 to $188 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

Peng won the female equivalent of the award in 2016 for Darling (2015).

This is the second concert under the I Am A Singer concept here.

The first will be held in August and will feature three Taiwanese powerhouse female singers - Lala Hsu, A-lin and Rachel Liang.

Jan Lee