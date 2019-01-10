Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu rants about mystery man in Facebook post

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu is known to enjoy good ties with many people in the entertainment industry, so it was a surprise to her fans when she flew into a rare rage on social media.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jan 9), Hsu wrote in striking white words against a black background: "I have never harmed anyone in my life, why do you want to harm me in the dark?"

She described the unnamed person as "terrible" and said: "If there is a god in this world, Heaven will definitely deal with an evil person like you! You wait."

In a reply to queries from Taiwanese news site ETtoday, Hsu said through her manager: "(My) mother always tells my two siblings and I to 'win over people with kindness'. I believe he will know that I am already aware of his actions.

"I hope he will no longer abuse his power to spread rumours and harm the innocent. I will not tolerate it if it happens again. Thanks to the media for your concern!"

Hsu's Facebook post has shocked many of her fans, with Facebook user Cloudia Lee commenting that this was the first time she saw Hsu putting up such a post. Another Facebook user Xu Jiemin wrote: "It is rare to see Sister V sister posting in anger. It must be something unforgivable!"

Several users also wondered who Hsu was referring to in the Facebook post, and asked on social media what had taken place to spark her anger.

Hsu, 43, recently appeared in horror movie The Devil Fish, where she played a mother suffering from depression.