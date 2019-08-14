Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jonathan Lee performing in Singapore in October

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese musician Jonathan Lee, dubbed the godfather of Taiwanese pop, is returning for a concert at The Star Theatre on Oct 26.

The 61-year-old singer-songwriter-producer's influence in the Mandopop music industry is significant. He has written more than 300 self-written songs to date, either sung by himself - such as Suffering Of Loneliness and Newly Written Old Song - or produced for the approximately 70 artists he has worked with.

For example, he wrote The Price Of Love and Because Of Loneliness, which have become the signature tunes of Taiwanese singer-actress Sylvia Chang.

Lee's last concert here was at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2014. He was a guest singer at Taiwanese rock band Mayday's concert at the National Stadium in 2018, where he sang the songs Hill and Song Of An Ordinary Man.

Tickets will go on sale on next Thursday (Aug 22) at 10am. Priority sales for Singtel mobile customers take place on Aug 20 from 10am to 11.59pm; and for Live Nation members on Aug 21 from 10am to 11.59pm.