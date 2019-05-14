Taiwanese singer-songwriter Crowd Lu to perform at the Esplanade on Oct 5

SINGAPORE - Fans of Crowd Lu rejoice.

The Taiwanese singer-songwriter is coming back to Singapore for a concert in October at the Esplanade Theatre.

His previous show here, at the Esplanade Concert Hall last year, was a sell-out, and he charmed the audience with his signature brand of carefree optimism, as well as hits such as the catchy tune Like An Idiot and the soulful ballad Yu Zai (Little Fish).

The 33-year-old has won multiple accolades at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards, including Best New Artist, Best Composer and Song Of The Year.

At the Golden Bell Awards last year, he also won Best Leading Actor In A Television Series and Best Newcomer In A Television Series for his role in the family drama series A Boy Named Flora A (2017).

Crowd Lu 2019 World Tour Singapore 11th Anniversary Concert

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Oct 5, 7pm

Admission: $68 to $188 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg). Ticket sales start on May 27 at 10am.