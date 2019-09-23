Taiwanese singer-songwriter 9m88 to hold first solo concert in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singer-songwriter 9m88 will hold her first solo concert in Singapore in November.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Joanne Tang, will perform at cross-over, a music series initiative by Singapore-based Cross Ratio Entertainment, on Nov 28 at the Esplanade Annexe Studio.

The up-and-coming musician first gained prominence as a featured artist on songs by several high-profile singers, including Golden Melody Award-winning Taiwanese rapper Leo Wang's Weekends With You (2016) and Sodagreen frontman Wu Ching-feng's Everyday Woohoo (2018).

She was called the Queen Of Features for her string of appearances, garnering a solid fan base before she released her debut album Beyond Mediocrity in July.

All 3,000 tickets to the launch concerts of her debut album in Taiwan were sold out quickly. Her album also received more than 6,000 pre-orders for the physical copies.

She has performed at several music festivals in the region, such as the Wake Up Festival in Taiwan, Summer Sonic Festival in Japan and Clockenflap Festival in Hong Kong.

She will be the first Taiwanese act to appear at cross-over, which has featured singers such as Korean-American Sam Kim.