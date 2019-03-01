Taiwanese singer Jeff Chang returns to Singapore on May 11

SINGAPORE - Taiwan's prince of love songs Jeff Chang is set to return here with a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 11.

The show, the 51-year-old's first here in almost four years, is part of his Continuum World Tour which has already hit cities like Beijing, Macau, Shenzhen and Chengdu.Singapore will be the tour's first stop outside of China.

Tickets are priced from $118 to $228, and $258 for VIP tickets, which comes with a lanyard and card. Those who purchase VIP tickets between 10am on March 9 and 10am on March 15 have a chance to get fan passes to the singer's press conference in Singapore on March 16.

From 10am on March 9, fans can snag tickets online at www.sportshubtix.sg, via hotline 3158-7888, the Sports Hub Tix box office and all SingPost outlets.

According to a press release by concert promoter iMe, Chang actively participated in all aspects of the show's production, from the stage design and lighting to the costumes and effects. He will be backed by a band with members who have worked with the likes of artists like Colombian singer Shakira and Canadian singer Alanis Morissette.

Expect to hear classics by the singer, including Love Like Tides, Faith and I Really Love You.