Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao to hold concert in Singapore on Nov 24

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao will finally return to Singapore with a full-fledged concert in November this year at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This is the 31-year-old Golden Melody Award-winning singer's first concert in Singapore since three years ago, during his last world tour Triple Jam, where he played to a crowd of 7,000 at the same venue.

His concert will be held on Nov 24. Tickets go on sale at Sports Hub Tix on Aug 18 and prices range from $118 to $228.

His fourth world tour, titled Yu Le Xian Sheng (Mr Entertainer), kicked off earlier in May at the Taipei Arena.

Speaking of his aptly-named concert tour, Hsiao said: "I am here to entertain everyone. What the audience want, I'll try my best to give to them."

Hsiao hopes that his show will be a all-round experience for all involved - from sound, visuals to stage design. He will also be wearing stage costumes from brand-name labels such as Moncler, Gucci, Loewe and Chanel - to showcase his fashion sense.

This tour will also coincide with his 10th year anniversary in showbiz.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium WHEN: Nov 24, 8pm ADMISSION: $118 to $228 from Sports Hub Tix (www.sportshubtix.sg) On sale from Aug 18

Hsiao first rose to fame as a challenger to contestants on reality singing competition One Million Star in 2007, which was also responsible for launching the careers of Yoga Lin and Aska Yang.

Hsiao's powerful vocals and his rendition of songs like New Endless Love on the show gained him legions of fans.

The next year, he released a solo album and achieved mainstream success.

Over the years Hsiao has released nine solo albums and two more with his band Lion - which he formed in 2016 and fronts as the lead singer.

He was awarded Best Male Vocalist (Mandarin) at the 2013 Golden Melody Awards. He was also the host of this year's Golden Melody Awards, showcasing a range of talents.

