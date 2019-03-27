Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang rebuts allegations of cosmetic surgery

Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang has rebutted allegations that she has gone for cosmetic surgery after the questions were raised when she attended a music awards ceremony on Tuesday (March 26).

Some netizens said that her expression was unnatural, while other netizens said she looked different compared to the past.

However, there were netizens who said they did not notice much differences, with some saying it could be due to the angles the photos were taken.

Wang's agency Daystar Music released a statement on her Weibo account on Wednesday, saying that the photos in question were taken intentionally from certain angles by unknown persons and the photos were suspected to be heavily doctored.

Daystar added that it would take actions against any malicious falsehood. It also released four photos of Wang at the event to dispel the rumours.

Wang, 36, is known for her sweetie-pie image and sweet voice after launching her albums such as Cyndi Loves You and Honey in the 2000s. She has also starred in idol dramas such as Westside Story (2003) and Momo Love (2009).