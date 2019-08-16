Taiwanese singer Christine Fan to hold concert in Singapore in November

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singer-songwriter Christine Fan, who is also known by her stage name FanFan, will be holding her first concert in Singapore since her music debut in 2000.

The 43-year-old will stage her concert - one of the last legs of a world tour that began in 2017 - at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 16.

Prices range from $108 to $198 and tickets will be available from Saturday (Aug 17) at 10am.

The tour - titled Road To Happiness - has included stops in cities in America, Canada and China as well as Kuala Lumpur.

She also released a trackof the same name for the concert - where she is expected to belt out her hits.

The America-born singer is known for numbers such as Journey, the theme track for the 2002 Taiwanese idol drama Tomorrow, and love songs like Black And White (2006) and The Most Important Decision (2011) - both of which are odes to her relationship with Taiwanese entertainer Blackie Chen.

The two tied the knot in 2011 after dating for ten years and, after several rounds of fertility treatments, welcomed their twin sons - River and Ryan - in 2015.

She is also known for her hosting gig on variety show Bang Bang Tang from 2006 to 2009.

BOOK IT/FANFAN ROAD TO HAPPINESS

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

WHEN: Nov 16, 8pm

ADMISSION: $108 to $198 from Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshub.com.sg)