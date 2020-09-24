Taiwanese host Alien Huang's girlfriend speaks up for the first time since his death

Wu Han-chun, the girlfriend of late Taiwanese entertainer, has broken her silence, more than a week after his death last Wednesday (Sept 16).

Huang, 36, was found dead at home and an autopsy concluded that he died of an aortic dissection, which led to a blockage of his blood vessels.

A cheerleader with Taiwan's Brothers Baseball Club, Wu was a permanent presence at Huang's three-day wake. The couple had dated in secret for 1.5 years and she revealed their relationship only after his death.

On Wednesday, Wu, 30, wrote: "On behalf of Alien Huang, all I can do is to thank everyone who came to lend support and be with his family. Thanks to many people who have given me strength and thanks to your friends and my friends for staying with me these few days."

She added that Huang's good friends and the people he admired had also talked to her; she felt their sincerity.

She also thanked her late boyfriend's family, his good friends and was grateful to TV host Jacky Wu who spoke of how Huang felt about her. Jacky Wu co-hosted the outdoor variety programme Mr Player with Huang and Kid Lin.

In the post, the cheerleader said she did not know when she would recover from her loss. But she said she hoped that everyone would continue to enjoy Huang's music.

Huang's label said on Wednesday that a memorial, titled The Most Romantic Concert On Earth, is scheduled to be held at a concert venue Legacy Taipei at 7pm on Oct 6.

The event, which will be broadcast live online, will be hosted by Jacky Wu and Lin.