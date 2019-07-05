Taiwanese actress Michelle Chen dispels rumours her marriage with actor Chen Xiao is on the rocks

Is this the season of celebrity break-up rumours?

This week, Chinese stars Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy refuted rumours they are divorcing.

The latest couple to hit the headlines are Taiwanese actress Michelle Chen and Chinese actor Chen Xiao. Michelle Chen rose to stardom as the sweet heroine of 2011 romance movie, You Are The Apple Of My Eye, while Chen Xiao won critical attention after appearing in the 2013 wuxia series, Swordsman.

They married in 2016 after meeting on the set of Chinese TV serial, The Romance Of The Condor Heroes (2014), where they played the protagonists Xiaolongnu and Yang Guo respectively. The couple have a two-year-old son, Chen Muchen.

Earlier this week, reports on Chinese websites claim that the couple are engaged in a cold war, with Chen Xiao taking their son to his parents' home, while his wife had not seen Muchen for a long time due to her busy work schedule.

Chen Xiao's studio rebutted the rumours when it was approached by the media, while Michelle Chen posted photos on Instagram of Muchen feeding a rabbit and visiting an aquarium in Taiwan.

The 36-year-old actress on Friday (July 5) posted a photo of her family on social media to dispel the rumours further, as she sent birthday wishes to her husband, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on the same day.

Chen Xiao reposted it about half an hour later, thanking her for the birthday wishes and praising her for the "artistic" post.

It looks like the rumours of their break-up have been put to rest - for now.