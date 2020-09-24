Taiwanese actress Joe Chen marks first anniversary with Malaysian boyfriend

TAIPEI • When Taiwanese actress Joe Chen announced on social media last December that she was dating Malaysian artist Alan Chen, many netizens were sceptical about the relationship.

Chen, 41, had met Alan Chen, 32, on Chinese dating reality programme Meeting Mr Right II last year, and fans were wondering initially if they were still putting on a show.

However, Joe Chen, who is known for acting in television serials such as The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog (2005), Fated To Love You (2008) and Destined To Love You (2015), responded on social media: "No scripts, no lines, love did not give up on me."

She added that she took part in Meeting Mr Right II not for the payment, but to look for love.

Fast forward to Tuesday and the couple are celebrating the first anniversary of their courtship.

They had not seen each other for more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, so meeting up was especially sweet.

They posted videos and photos of their celebration on social media late on Tuesday, as Joe Chen wrote in Chinese: "A year can be long, but it can be short too, and many changes can take place in a year. The world has changed, and many people have left us.

"Time tells us to cherish the present, every tender moment and everyone who loves us. For the people we love, thanks for the gains and losses."

Alan Chen wrote in English: "Happy first anniversary, baby. Really grateful that we are able to be together to mark this joyous milestone. Though we are unable to revisit Langkawi's skybridge during this pandemic." It was where they officially got together.

Joe Chen had previously dated Taiwanese actor Wallace Huo, who is now married to Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin.