Taiwanese actress Ady An celebrates son's first birthday, says she does not have much time for herself

Taiwanese actress Ady An has not been active in the entertainment industry since she married Macau tycoon Levo Chan in 2017.

Mr Chan is the chief executive officer of Tak Chun Group, which owns and operates gaming clubs in hotels.

An, 39, moved to Macau with her husband after her marriage and gave birth to a baby son in July 2019. She nicknamed her baby "66" as Mr Chan's nickname is "65".

On Wednesday (July 15), An posted on Weibo several photos of her celebrating her son's first birthday with Mr Chan and friends.

In the photos, the Chans were all decked in orange, with the baby's face covered by two emojis.

An announced in June that she is pregnant with her second child. Her baby bump was visible in the photos even though she was wearing a loose-fitting shirt.

The actress, who has starred in television series such as The Outsiders (2004), Autumn's Concerto (2009) and Go, Single Lady (2014), wrote on Weibo, "How did time pass so fast? In the blink of an eye, you are already a year old.

"The year has witnessed your growth and mine. From a carefree Miss An, I'm now worried mama. Your arrival means I now have less time for myself and made me give up many things I had planned to do.

"However, mama feels that it is worth it, as I get to see you grow up every day and record every moment of your growth."

Related Story Husband spends HK$600 million to buy four villas for Taiwanese actress Ady An

Related Story Taiwanese actress Ady An marks birth of baby boy with diamond rings

With the arrival of her second child, it is unlikely An will return to acting soon.