Taiwanese actor Talu Wang reacts to allegation of lip-synching

It looks like Taiwanese actor Talu Wang may just stick to acting after all.

On Tuesday (Jan 29), he appeared on Hunan Television's Spring Festival Gala and sang a duet with Chinese actress Jelly Lin.

Unfortunately, they were accused of lip-synching by many viewers, with some netizens pointing out that it was so obvious that almost all their lip movements did not match the lyrics.

Probably sensing the overwhelming negative sentiments, Wang on Wednesday posted a short message on Weibo, "Okay, I am going back to acting" and included an emoticon with adhesive bandages over the lips.

Both Wang and Lin are starring in an upcoming romantic movie Fall In Love At First Kiss, an adaptation of Japanese manga series Itazura Na Kiss which was also made into a 2005 Taiwanese TV series It Started With A Kiss, starring Joe Cheng and Ariel Lin.

Wang is best known for his breakout role as Hsu Tai-yu in the Taiwanese film Our Times (2015), which also starred Vivian Sung. Jelly Lin is best known for her leading role in the 2016 film The Mermaid, which was directed by Stephen Chow.