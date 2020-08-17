Taiwanese actor Talu Wang appears in public for first time since his mother's death

Taiwanese actor Talu Wang's signature smile is back, about a week after his mother's death.

She died at the age of 65 on Aug 9 as a result of a ruptured brain stem tumour which was previously undiagnosed.

Wang, 29, has not been seen in public since then, as his agency released a simple statement to the media after her death and his family held a low-key funeral.

The actor looked to have overcome his sorrow in the latest photos posted of him on Saturday (Aug 15), taken on the sidelines of a game of badminton with friends such as actor Chen Bo-lin and actress Ivy Chen.

In photos posted on social media by Ivy Chen, Wang looked to be in good spirits. He was smiling in one photo and pretending to smash with his badminton racket in another.

Chen, 37, said on social media that she met up with a group of friends to play badminton over the weekend, and those who were not in the photos were on the court.

"We almost couldn't smile after playing for more than four hours," she added.

Wang shot to prominence after acting in the Taiwanese film Our Times (2015) alongside actress Vivian Sung. He has since acted in other well-received movies such as Fall In Love At First Kiss (2019) and A Choo (2020).

Chen Bo-lin, 36, also caught the attention of the fans, as they noted that his hair has reached shoulder length. The actor, who got his big break in the movie Blue Gate Crossing (2002), is known for his clean cut good looks with short hair.

One of the fans joked that Chen Bo-lin is now "prettier" than Ivy Chen, and she responded sportingly that she agreed and said that his hair was "super soft".

Ivy Chen is famous for acting in the movie Hear Me (2009), in which she starred with Michelle Chen and Eddie Peng. It won her the Best Actress award at the Taipei Film Festival.