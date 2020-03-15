Taiwanese actor Mike He reveals his date for White Valentine's Day

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese actor Mike He, best known for his bad boy roles in idol dramas like Devil Beside You (2005), has revealed whom he spent White Valentine's Day (March 14) with.

The 36-year-old actor posted photos on Facebook of his "little lover" - his three-year-old daughter, nicknamed Meibao.

His daughter was dressed in a black and white dress with a poufy skirt and wore black gloves, with strings of pearls around her neck.

With her hand on her sunglasses in one picture, she looked like a miniature high-society lady.

He was dressed in a spiffy blue suit, with shades to match his daughter, who sat on his lap in one of the shots.

The actor, who dropped a bombshell on fans in 2017 when he suddenly revealed that he was married with a four-month old baby, has been fiercely protective of his family.

Photographs of his non-celebrity wife, a high-school sweetheart of He's, and his daughter are rare.

The actor is currently furthering his career in China, where he has appeared in projects such as comedy film Come On Teacher (2018).