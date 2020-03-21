Taiwan TV host cancels wedding banquet

TAIPEI • Taiwanese TV host and comedian Mickey Huang has joined a growing list of celebrities who have been forced to cancel their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Huang registered his marriage with actress Summer Meng earlier this month, six years after their relationship first became public knowledge in 2014.

Huang, 47, and Meng, 28, had planned to hold their wedding banquet on April 19, with a guest list of about 700.

On Thursday, Huang posted a picture of their wedding invitation card on his social media account and wrote: "I am sorry, everyone. After two long weeks of deliberation, I have decided to cancel our wedding on April 19.

"We have guests and bridesmaids from overseas who have expressed their concerns in not being able to attend the wedding.

"My last count showed that close to 1,000 people will be present that day, including the media, the various teams involved in organising the event and hotel staff. I feel that we should not subject everyone to worries."

He thanked everyone involved in their wedding preparations and added that he and Meng would discuss at a later date whether to live-stream the wedding or hold it on another day.

Huang's post was shared by Meng, who wrote: "As my husband said, health is more important. We are really sorry."

Other personalities who have put off their nuptials recently because of coronavirus concerns include Singapore actress Ase Wang, American actress Emma Stone and Hong Kong singer Lesley Chiang.

Huang is well-known for co-hosting Taiwanese variety shows such as Super Sunday (1994 to 2003) and Red White Red White Victory (2012).