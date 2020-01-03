Taeyeon from K-pop group Girls' Generation holding solo gig in February

SINGAPORE - K-pop singer Taeyeon will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 1. It will be her first concert at the venue.

The member of South Korean girl group Girls' Generation previously performed her first solo concert here at the Singapore Expo Hall 1 in January last year (2019).

This time, the 30-year-old returns with a new concert tour - The Unseen - which will kick off in Seoul this month (January), with three performances at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium. This will be followed by the Singapore show, the tour's first overseas stop.

The set list will include hit songs such as I and Why, as well as new songs like Spark, from her latest studio album Purpose.

Taeyeon made her debut in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation. In 2015, she released her first solo EP, I, which topped the United States Billboard World Albums chart in October 2015.

She released her first studio album My Voice in 2017 and her second, Purpose, in October last year (2019).