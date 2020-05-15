Taeyang opens up about his marriage and struggles

Big Bang's Taeyang has shared a teaser for his upcoming documentary White Night, in which the South Korean pop star opens up about his 2017 solo album of the same name, the world tour that followed, as well as his marriage to actress Min Hyo-rin.

Set to premiere on his 32nd birthday next Monday on his YouTube channel at 6pm Singapore time, the documentary follows the singer in the 251 days leading up to his mandatory military enlistment.

According to his Instagram account, a total of eight episodes will be released over four weeks.

In the teaser that was released yesterday, he talks about his personal struggles on and off the stage.

He also lets on why he decided to marry South Korean actress Min, 34.

In a heartfelt declaration, he says: "Even now, she's the only person who continues to change me as a person. And those changes always make me into a better, more solid person. That's why I decided to walk along with her for the rest of my life."

The couple tied the knot in February 2018, almost three years after confirming they were dating in May 2015.

He began his enlistment not long after on March 12, 2018, and was discharged on Nov 10 last year, along with fellow Big Bang member Daesung.