Swift: I am blocked from singing old hits

NEW YORK • Taylor Swift wants to sing her old hits when she picks up a prize for artist of the decade at the American Music Awards on Nov 24.

But there is a hitch, leading her to accuse her former record label of blocking her from singing her old songs or using them in an upcoming documentary, escalating a dispute between the pop star and powerful celebrity manager Scooter Braun.

She tweeted an impassioned plea asking American asset management firm Carlyle Group and fans to help her secure ownership of six albums she previously recorded under Big Machine Label Group.

In the tweet, she called out Mr Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta for "exercising tyrannical control" by declining to let her use her older music or performance footage in the American Music Awards show and Netflix documentary.

"I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate," Swift said in the tweet.

Mr Braun bought Big Machine earlier this year, a deal Swift has publicly opposed.

She has threatened to re-record her songs unless Mr Braun and Big Machine sell her music back to her, and claimed that Big Machine would let her use her music only if she promised not to do so.



Mr Borchetta previously said in a blog post that he offered Swift control of her music in exchange for a 10-year record deal, but she walked away to join Universal Music Group.

She has just released Lover, her first album since signing a deal with Republic Records, a division of Universal.

BLOOMBERG