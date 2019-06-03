Swift attacks Trump's stance

LOS ANGELES • Pop star Taylor Swift (above) has criticised US President Donald Trump while calling on her senator to support a law that would protect Americans from gender or sexual-orientation discrimination.

In a letter shared with Swift's over 270 million followers across her social media platforms, the American pop superstar called on Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander to support the Equality Act.

"For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel," she said.

Swift - one of the world's biggest celebrities - said that she "rejects" Mr Trump's current stance against the Bill while claiming to support equality for all.

She added that the Trump administration's stance "implies that there is something morally wrong with being anything other than heterosexual and cisgender", calling it an "incredibly harmful message".

According to the website Vulture, this is the first time Swift has publicly criticised Mr Trump.

The Equality Act was passed by the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives last month and the Bill is being reviewed in the Republican-controlled Senate.

It is unclear when or if the Bill will be brought to a vote in the Senate.

DPA