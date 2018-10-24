Swedish House Mafia to reunite for concert

STOCKHOLM • Fans of electronic DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia can dance for joy.

On Monday, the musicians announced that they would reunite for a concert in Stockholm next year, hinting that a tour with new music would follow.

The trio of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso had a string of international hits in the early 2010s before splitting up more than five years ago.

After making a surprise appearance at an American festival in March, rumours of the electronic dance music group getting back together grew.

A clock appeared on their website last week, counting down to a live-streamed press conference on Monday.

"We are coming home," Angello said. "We start in Stockholm and are going to play the Tele2 Arena on May 4, 2019."

The group indicated that more touring would follow and hinted that they had recorded new music.

Swedish House Mafia began performing in 2008 and had global success with a number of hits, including One (Your Name), Save The World and Don't You Worry Child.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE