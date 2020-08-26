Surge in Covid-19 cases halts filming of K-dramas and variety shows

SEOUL • Lovers of K-dramas and K-variety shows may have to wait a little bit longer for new episodes of their favourite series as filming and production schedules have been affected by South Korea's resurgent Covid-19 infections, mostly linked to church gatherings.

According to South Korean entertainment news portal Soompi, broadcaster SBS announced on Monday that its popular variety series Running Man (2010 to now) and Master In The House (2017 to now) have halted filming temporarily for the "health and safety of the cast and crew".

K-drama production and development powerhouse Studio Dragon, which was behind beloved titles like It's Okay To Not Be Okay (2020), Crash Landing On You (2019) and Goblin (2016), also announced that it will halt all filming from Aug 24 to 31.

A statement released by Studio Dragon's parent company CJ ENM said the move may affect the broadcast schedules of currently airing series like the mystery thriller Missing: The Other Side and the Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won vehicle Flower Of Evil, which is available in Singapore via Viu, iQiyi and tvN channel.

But the hotly anticipated romance drama Record Of Youth, starring Park Bo-gum and Oscar-winning Parasite (2019) actress Park So-dam, will still be released on schedule as filming has already wrapped.

It is slated to premiere internationally on streaming service Netflix on Sept 7, but a press conference for regional media, including Singapore's, and the drama's leads has been cancelled due to the resurgent pandemic.

Season 2 of Stranger, which recently premiered on Netflix, will also continue to air unaffected.

In addition, CJ ENM announced that its live music programme M Countdown will stop airing until further notice.

Other affected series include broadcaster KBS' Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol and Zombie Detective, which will now premiere later than originally scheduled.

The currently airing To All The Guys Who Loved Me, available in Singapore on Viki, has resumed filming after one of its supporting actors Seo Sung-jong was diagnosed with Covid-19 last Wednesday.