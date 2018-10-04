Supper with Nigella Lawson

Subscribers of The Straits Times stand a chance to win a $10,000 trip for two from Nov 16 to 19 to this year's Margaret River Gourmet Escape in Perth.

This year, the Western Australian food, produce and wine extravaganza is headlined by English celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, who will be hosting a supper at Xanadu Wines that will feature a selection of her late-night eats, as well as a tea party at Howard Park Winery.

"I love the Margaret River Gourmet Escape crowd," she said in a statement.

"It's like hanging out with warm, like-minded people who create such a joyous and upbeat atmosphere - plus it's hard to resist the extraordinary combination of outstanding natural beauty, wonderful food and produce and excellent wine."

Joining her at the festival, which runs from Nov 16 to 18, are 45 other acclaimed chefs, including Rick Stein from Britain, Australia-born Skye Gyngell and Niki Nakayama of Los Angeles restaurant n/naka, as well as Australians Guy Grossi, Luke Mangan and Guillaume Brahimi.

The festival has 45 food and wine events taking place in more than 25 locations, from the Westpac Gourmet Beach BBQ, which will take place all weekend on the secluded Castle Rock Beach, to Feast In The Forest, set inside an old barn in the woods of Leeuwin Estate.

At the latter, diners can enjoy cuts of meat cooked over fire while sipping Leeuwin Estate wines.

Chefs will prepare barbecues from around the world, such as a West African-inspired feast by chef Jeremy Chan of London restaurant Ikoyi.

Singapore-based French chef Julien Royer, who helms two-Michelin-starred restaurant Odette at National Gallery Singapore, will host Julien's Domain, a sunset vineyard dinner with chef Seth James of Australian winery Wills Domain.

The heart of the festival is the Gourmet Village set in Leeuwin Estate, where food and wine stars will appear for themed demonstrations, question-and-answer sessions, panel discussions and masterclasses.

