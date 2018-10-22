Supermodel says 'I do' in simple wedding ceremony

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/KARLIE KLOSS
Runway supermodel Karlie Kloss has walked down the aisle with Mr Joshua Kushner (both above). The couple got married last Thursday in a simple ceremony in upstate New York. The groom, 33, whose brother, Jared, is married to United States President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, is a venture capitalist. Kloss, 26, walked off with US$9 million (S$12.4 million) in earnings between June 2016 and June last year, putting her seventh on Forbes' highest-paid models list. She posted a photo of the occasion, with the caption "10.18.2018".

