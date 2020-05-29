Superman actor Henry Cavill likely to reprise role in new DC movie

It looks like British actor Henry Cavill is not quite done with playing Superman yet.

In September 2018, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Cavill might have to hang up his red cape after sources said Warner Bros would not be making a solo Superman film for at least a few years.

Cavill, 37, has played the superhero in Man Of Steel (2013), Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), but the box-office results for these movies were not stellar.

The beloved superhero in the DC Universe did make a cameo at the end of the movie Shazam! (2019), but viewers did not get to see his face.

According to entertainment news website Deadline Hollywood, Cavill is currently in talks to reprise his role as the superhero in an upcoming DC movie.

However, the website added that his return would not be a sequel to Man Of Steel or a standalone movie.

He is likely to make a return in Shazam 2, Aquaman 2 or actor Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. The three movies are set to be produced after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the United States.

Cavill has said in an interview with Men's Health magazine last November that he has not given up hope on reprising the role.

"There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman," he was quoted as saying.

Related Story How Superman gave rise to superhero movies

Other actors who have played Superman included the late Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh in Superman Returns (2006), Dean Cain in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures Of Superman (1993 to 1997) and Tom Welling in Smallville (2001 to 2011).