SuperM gear up for October debut

SEOUL • The members of new boy band SuperM may come from famous South Korean groups, but their debut next month is not without some major competition from rivals for fans' attention.

With talk that Super Junior are set to mount a comeback on Oct 14 with a new album, SuperM's agency has ramped up promotion initiatives in the race for honours.

On Monday, it released teaser images of SuperM singer Baekhyun, from EXO, plus a trailer featuring him. The other SuperM members are Shinee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and NCT members Taeyong, Mark, Ten and Lucas.

SuperM's mini-album is set to be rolled out on Oct 4, with talk that their agency, SM Entertainment, has earmarked the United States for the group's debut.

The commercial stakes are high and Baekhyun has felt the pressure. Last Saturday, he posted on Instagram Live a photograph of the seven SuperM members having a meal together.

Revealing their hectic preparation for the launch, he said: "Even amid a busy schedule, I've been practising and I slept for only about 30 minutes today. I'm very tired, but we came here to eat after practice today."

Late last month, the members were spotted in Dubai, with talk that they were shooting a music video there.

SM hopes SuperM can conquer the world, following in the footsteps of South Korean juggernaut BTS, which are slated to end their two-month break next month with a performance in Saudi Arabia. Which means the sleep deficit for Baekhyun can only worsen.