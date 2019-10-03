Super Junior, Stray Kids and more coming to Singapore in November for new K-pop festival

SINGAPORE - The inaugural Kamp Singapore 2019 K-pop festival is happening on Nov 9 and 10 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

On Nov 9, South Korean boy group NCT 127, girl group GFriend, singer-songwriter Ha Sung-woon, and singer-dancer-choreographer Chungha are expected to perform.

The following day, boy bands Super Junior and Stray Kids, girl groups WJSN and Momoland, as well as singer Sonnet Son, are expected to take the stage.

The star-studded festival takes place at two main areas, the Kamp Stage, where all performances will be held, and Kamp Ground, where fans can meet their favourite artists up close, take selfies and get autographs.

Singapore is the first stop for the festival, which will also head tothe United States, Europe and the Middle East.

Korean entertainment content company AMP Liveis bringing the event to Singapore. Its chief executive officer, Mr Timothy Kim, said in a press release: "Kamp is different from the K-pop festivals in the past. We have worked hard to create an experience that showcases the most intimate engagement between artists and fans through activities and performances that are original to our festival.

"Fans should also be excited for (the extended) performance times for their favourite artists, thus creating an immersive experience as if you are at a solo tour concert."