Super Junior singer Eunhyuk takes a solo tour of Singapore

Super Junior singer Eunhyuk is not bothered by the hot weather in Singapore.

In town for the HallyuPopFest over the weekend, the 33-year-old stayed back for another day to hit the streets to find out why Singapore is rated highly as a hot destination, with a big nod from the recent Crazy Rich Asians movie.

Many scenes in the blockbuster film were shot in Singapore.

On Instagram, he posted photos of the godowns in Clarke Quay, the Singapore River, the Padang and St Andrew's Cathedral.

He also took MRT and bus rides on Monday (May 27).

In a photo of him - with face mask and hat - alone on the upper deck of a bus, he captioned it: "Love you la", showing that he had picked up a Singlish term.

Eunhyuk seems to be a fan of buses, posting pictures of a bus stop and the view from the upper deck too.

He also put up a photo of a hot Singapore favourite - chilli and black pepper crabs - which the group got hands-on with during their stay.